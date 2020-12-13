Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after buying an additional 332,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,476,000 after buying an additional 232,268 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,478,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after buying an additional 177,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $147.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,628,602. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

