Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 148.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,128 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Natera by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after buying an additional 711,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after buying an additional 318,587 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,242,000 after buying an additional 263,003 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Natera by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 325,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 256,977 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after buying an additional 224,622 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $130,784.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,742.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,197 shares of company stock worth $53,927,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. Natera’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

