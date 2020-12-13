Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 730.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,843 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Grifols by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Grifols by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Grifols by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grifols by 102.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRFS. BidaskClub upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

