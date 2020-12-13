Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 130,701 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,954,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vistra by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,508,000 after purchasing an additional 364,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VST opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

