Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Incyte by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after buying an additional 1,133,190 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,521,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

