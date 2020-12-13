Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 158,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of XPEV opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

