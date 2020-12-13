Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.