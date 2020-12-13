Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 75.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,301,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 245.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $337.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.38. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $391.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

