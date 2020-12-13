Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 265,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,621,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

UA stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

