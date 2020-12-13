Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 626,127 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,083,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $6,808,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.52.

CTSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,484. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

