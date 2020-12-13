Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 114,636 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FedEx by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $289.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.18. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

