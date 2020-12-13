Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,931 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $5,902,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $173.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,578 shares of company stock worth $3,096,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

