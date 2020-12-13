Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 85.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,356 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Insiders sold 24,564 shares of company stock worth $2,846,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $121.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

