Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 8,185 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 389.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $918,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $468,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Shares of HUBS opened at $391.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $403.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.21 and a beta of 1.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total value of $2,392,665.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,542,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $15,061,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

