Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 135,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 60.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SIG stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

