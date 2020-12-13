Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 157,695 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 48.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,695 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quotient were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Quotient by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 20.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quotient during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quotient during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $6.71 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,911,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QTNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

