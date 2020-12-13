Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €112.69 ($132.58).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €114.65 ($134.88) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business has a 50 day moving average of €114.08 and a 200 day moving average of €103.93.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.