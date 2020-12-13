SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $275.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.26. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,722.52 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

