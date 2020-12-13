Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 557.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 23.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

