salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $276.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.11.

salesforce.com stock opened at $222.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.02.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,861 shares of company stock valued at $111,242,512. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 203.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

