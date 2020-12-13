Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Shares of SALM opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.