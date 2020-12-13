Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashtead Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $177.70 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $180.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

