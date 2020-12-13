Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $46,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,546,000 after acquiring an additional 571,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,502 shares of company stock valued at $15,064,005. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Shares of ROK opened at $246.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

