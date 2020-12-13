RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $38,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RingCentral by 693.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $46,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in RingCentral by 179.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $355.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $355.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.40 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.58.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,548,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 970 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.09, for a total value of $269,747.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,971,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,653 shares of company stock worth $75,563,640 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

