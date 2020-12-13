Reviewing K12 (NYSE:LRN) & EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI)

K12 (NYSE:LRN) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get K12 alerts:

83.8% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of K12 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares K12 and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 4.06% 6.92% 4.32% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares K12 and EVCI Career Colleges’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 $1.04 billion 0.91 $24.51 million $0.60 37.87 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than EVCI Career Colleges.

Risk & Volatility

K12 has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for K12 and EVCI Career Colleges, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 0 0 3 0 3.00 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

K12 presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 117.14%. Given K12’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe K12 is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Summary

K12 beats EVCI Career Colleges on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About K12

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services. It also provides institutionalÂ-non-managed public school programs, which offers instruction, curriculum, supplemental courses, marketing, enrollment, and other educational services; and institutional software and services, such as educational software and services to school districts, public schools, and other educational institutions. In addition, the company offers private pay schools and other services; and talent development services for individuals and enterprises in information technology fields. Further, it provides curriculum portfolios, pre-K and K-8 courses, high school courses, learning applications, and learning management systems; and TotalView, a student information system, which include a suite of online applications that offers administrators, teachers, parents, and students a view of student attendance, truancy management, graduation planning, communications, and learning kit shipment tracking. Additionally, the company provides a suite of services, such as academic support, and administrative and technology to students and their families, as well as directly to virtual and blended public schools, traditional schools, and school districts. It sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.