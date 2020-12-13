Reviewing First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Business Financial Services and C&F Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 1.49 $23.32 million $2.68 7.15 C&F Financial $127.02 million 1.06 $18.86 million N/A N/A

First Business Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C&F Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 13.73% 8.46% 0.71% C&F Financial 12.99% 11.07% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Business Financial Services and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Business Financial Services pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of C&F Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats C&F Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, credit card, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans. It also provides lines of credit and term loans to businesses collateralized by commercial real estate, accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and securities. The company holds an equity investment in a Madison, Wisconsin community development project; and invests in marketable securities and tax-exempt loans. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; and safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and other customary bank services. This segment provides its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 29 Virginia branches located one each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Fredericksburg, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Montross, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, Warsaw, West Point, and Yorktown; two each in King George and Williamsburg; three in Midlothian; and four in Richmond. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 12 offices in Virginia, two offices in Maryland, and two offices in North Carolina, as well as through one each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

