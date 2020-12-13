Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 42,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $155,396,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,553,648. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $163.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

