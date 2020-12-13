Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $712,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Shares of RGA opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

