Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $690,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,874,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $44,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $160.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

