Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 7,875 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,488 shares of company stock worth $2,655,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $107.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

