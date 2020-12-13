Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $90,723,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,172.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $247.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

