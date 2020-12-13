Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,509.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 576,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 540,247 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 293.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after buying an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after buying an additional 343,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

