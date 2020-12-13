Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,227,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,070,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,564,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,642,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,729,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,631,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.77.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $231.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

