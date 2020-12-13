Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,663 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,704,000 after buying an additional 3,722,233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 24.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after acquiring an additional 347,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,674 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of DOX opened at $66.76 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.