Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $719,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 19.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $197,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.