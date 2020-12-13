Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,464 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.