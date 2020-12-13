Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.86. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

