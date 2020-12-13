Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,410 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Redfin worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redfin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 37.4% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 283,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Truist raised their target price on Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,321 shares of company stock worth $6,326,842. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $60.05.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

