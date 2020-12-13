Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $29.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ RRR opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.