REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) Insider Sells £12,000 in Stock

REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) insider Michael Joyce sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

REAT stock opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.22. REACT Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.09 ($0.03).

REACT Group plc (REAT.L) Company Profile

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

