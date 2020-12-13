REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) Insider Sells £12,000 in Stock

REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) insider Michael Joyce sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).
REAT stock opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.22. REACT Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.09 ($0.03).
REACT Group plc (REAT.L) Company Profile
