(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of (RDS.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

NYSE:RDS.B opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. (RDS.B) has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.86.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter.

About (RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

