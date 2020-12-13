Raymond James Raises Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$75.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$44.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$73.33.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) stock opened at C$90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$37.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.02. The company has a market cap of C$9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 57.55.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.16 million. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.