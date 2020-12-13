Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QIWI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Sberbank CIB lowered shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $684.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qiwi has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.64.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Qiwi by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 216,547 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Qiwi by 15.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 705,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Qiwi by 82.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 393,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 971.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 139,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

