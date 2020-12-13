Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. 140166 restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 955,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,723,835. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,993,000 after acquiring an additional 383,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

