Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,698 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $121.66 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.