Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,051 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,009,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,236 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 851,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,206,000 after acquiring an additional 662,303 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 506,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 424,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,397,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 934,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,356,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $60.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

