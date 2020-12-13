Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 51.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140,384 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.21.

Shares of A opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.