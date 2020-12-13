Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

