Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,872,000 after buying an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 32,606 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

