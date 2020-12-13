Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 45,940 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,138 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,940 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,125,000 after buying an additional 653,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after buying an additional 1,904,569 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

